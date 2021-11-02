Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

DEO opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.36. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

