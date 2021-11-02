Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 99.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 432,366 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,729. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.