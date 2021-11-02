Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,673 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of BHP Group worth $50,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

