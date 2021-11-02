Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

