Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 29,533 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $39,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,585 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.36 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.