Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $42,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

