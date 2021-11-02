Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.48 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of OGE Energy worth $41,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

