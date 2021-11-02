Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 64,565 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.66% of Brookline Bancorp worth $42,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

BRKL stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

