SelectQuote (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

