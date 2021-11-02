Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Drops By 29.8%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.8 days.

CTRRF stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.