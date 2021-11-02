Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Drops By 29.8%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.8 days.
CTRRF stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
