Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 311,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MEDNAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after acquiring an additional 254,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

