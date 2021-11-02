Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

