Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 720,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,230,723 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSH opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

