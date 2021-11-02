Contrasting Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) & MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MacroGenics 1 0 6 0 2.71

MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $35.17, indicating a potential upside of 68.99%. Given MacroGenics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.63 million 0.68 -$3.95 million N/A N/A MacroGenics $104.88 million 12.12 -$129.74 million ($2.47) -8.43

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics.

Profitability

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -31.96% -59.12% -30.57% MacroGenics -109.07% -41.16% -32.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MacroGenics beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. The company was founded by Hojabr Alimi and Linda Alimi in April 1999 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.