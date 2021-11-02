Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 459 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £14.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 469.88. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). In the last three months, insiders purchased 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

