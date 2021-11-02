Amundi Makes New $16.97 Million Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Amundi bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 212,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,969,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE CHWY opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,735.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,735. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.