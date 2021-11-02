Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $134,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

