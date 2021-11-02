Morgan Stanley Has $125.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $125,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,561,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

