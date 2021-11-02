Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Upwork were worth $121,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

UPWK stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

