Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Nasdaq worth $119,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $65,245,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.23 and a 52-week high of $211.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.