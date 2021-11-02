National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 59.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

NATI stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

