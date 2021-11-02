43,197 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.
GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Green Plains Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.