43,197 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.