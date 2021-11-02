Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post sales of $6.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNGX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TNGX stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

