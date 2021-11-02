Marshall Wace LLP Sells 8,118 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 310.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

