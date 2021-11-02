MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,067,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 300,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

