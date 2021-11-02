Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Siebert Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of -0.68. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.24%.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

