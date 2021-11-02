Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.13.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,667 shares of company stock worth $4,011,678 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.