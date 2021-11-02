Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $128,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.