Vonage (VG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Vonage to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Vonage has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

