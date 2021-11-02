MML Investors Services LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,927 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,965. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

