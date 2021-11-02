MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 553,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

