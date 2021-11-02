MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,524 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

