RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $15,778,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

