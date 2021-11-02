Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

MTN stock opened at $354.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.76 and a 1 year high of $360.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

