MML Investors Services LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.