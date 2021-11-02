Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $55,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

