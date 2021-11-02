Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 54,158 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,158 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.21 million, a P/E ratio of -67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.