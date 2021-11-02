Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,148 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,436,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 98.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

