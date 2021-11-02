Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 9,312 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.