Credit Suisse AG Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 294,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

