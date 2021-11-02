Amundi Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $156.73 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

