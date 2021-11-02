ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 67.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 319,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 405,477 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

