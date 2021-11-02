Amundi Makes New $20.61 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,000. Amundi owned about 0.12% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

