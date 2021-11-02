F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 295,414 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks stock opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.