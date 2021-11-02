Credit Suisse AG Sells 40,106 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,106 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.00% of Arch Resources worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

