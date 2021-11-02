Credit Suisse AG Buys 81,048 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Quotient worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Quotient by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.