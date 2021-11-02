Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 457 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.26 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

