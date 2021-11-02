Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

