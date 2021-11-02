Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

