EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

EMSHF opened at $998.38 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $998.38 and a 12 month high of $1,048.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,047.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.38.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

