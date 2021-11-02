EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
EMSHF opened at $998.38 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $998.38 and a 12 month high of $1,048.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,047.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.38.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.